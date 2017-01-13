Amazon plans to bring 2,500 new jobs to New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. — Officials with Amazon have announced that the popular online retailer plans to add 2,500 new full-time jobs in New Jersey over the next year and a half.

NJ.com reports the available positions, which come with full benefits, include both entry-level work and more skilled jobs such as engineers and software developers.

The hiring boom is part of Amazon’s push to add 100,000 more jobs nationwide. New positions are also available in Washington, Texas, California, Kentucky, Illinois and Florida.

Company officials say the new hires will all work at additional fulfillment centers. Amazon already employs a total of 11,000 workers at seven sites in New Jersey.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos says innovation is one of the company’s guiding principles and it’s created hundreds of thousands of American jobs.