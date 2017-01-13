74-year-old woman missing from Brooklyn adult care center: police

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — Police are asking for the public’s assistance Friday in the search for a woman who was last seen inside of her residence at a Brooklyn adult care center.

Peggy Ponton, 74, was last seen inside the Kings Adult Care Center in Gravesend around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Ponton is described as being 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighing around 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and salt and pepper colored hair. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, white sneakers and checkered black and gray pajamas.

Ponton can be seen in the photo obtained by police and released to the public.

Anyone with any information related to this incident should call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online through the Crime Stoppers website or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577.