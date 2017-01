× Water main break causes flooding to multiple Corona homes

CORONA, Queens – Authorities are trying to fix a water main break in a residential Queens neighborhood early Thursday.

There is flooding on 60th Avenue in Corona, where at least four buildings have been affected. Among those are: 99-10, 99-11, 99-25 and 99-45 60th Ave.

Con Ed says there are no power outages in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.