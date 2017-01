BRONX — Portions of a wall collapsed onto the Cross Bronx Expressway between the Major Deegan and Jerome Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

The FDNY received a call about the collapse around 1:20 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

Cars have been forced to swerve around bricks on the road.

There are extensive traffic delays in the area because of the bricks, the Office of Emergency Management tweeted. The OEM has advised drivers to use alternate routes.