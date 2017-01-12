Video: Girl hit by cab after driver suffers heart attack, plows onto sidewalk in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — A child miraculously only suffered a fractured leg after a livery cab driver drove onto a sidewalk, slamming into the girl while having a heart attack, police said.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, on 55th Street at 18th Avenue in Borough Park.

Shocking video shows the child standing on the sidewalk, wearing a backpack, apparently waiting for the school bus, when a black sedan jumped the curb and struck her.

The girl tries to get out of the way when she sees the car barreling towards her, but lands on the hood as she is hit.

The child was hospitalized with a fractured leg, police said. The driver is stable condition, police said.