Tri-state enjoys spring-like day, potentially record-breaking highs Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Following days of bitter cold temperatures and an unexpectedly severe snowstorm, the tri-state will enjoy a spring-like day and maybe even break record highs on Thursday.

Joggers were out in full force early Thursday morning, when temperatures were already higher than in days’ past and sidewalks were mostly dry, following overnight rain that washed away the last remnants of snow in many areas.

Highs in NYC are forecast to hit 63 degrees in the afternoon — just one degree shy of 1890’s 64 degree record, according to the National Weather Service.

Other record highs to follow include LaGuardia, 60 degrees in 1975; Newark, 61 degrees in 1975; ISLIP, 58 degrees in 1995; Bridgeport, 52 degrees in 1980; and Kennedy, 60 degrees in 1975, meteorologist Linda Church reports.

The warm weather won’t last long, however. Highs will dip to the upper 30s to lower 40s Friday, and while temperatures mostly maintain into the weekend, a light dusting of now may occur Saturday.

Record warm overnight lows & afternoon highs possible for Jan 12th. This shows forecast lows (L) and highs (R). LGA forecast lo: 46, hi: 59 pic.twitter.com/pmpAwgcK1g — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 12, 2017

We're starting mild and we'll get even more mild this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/2XZaIDoG5Y — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 12, 2017