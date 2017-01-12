× Police seek attacker who punched 64-year-old woman over train seat

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens – A straphanger pummeled a 64-year-old woman on a Queens-bound subway train after they got into an argument over a seat last Tuesday, police said.

At around 7:00 p.m. on a northbound E train, a woman started arguing with another rider over a train seat as they were approaching the Roosevelt Avenue station in Jackson Heights, police said. The dispute escalated into physical assault when the culprit allegedly started punching her multiple times in the face.

Authorities describe the attacker to be in her 30s. Cops released a photo of the individual in hopes the public can identify the woman.

Anyone with information is urged to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS,or Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA.

Written by Jaleesa Baulkman.