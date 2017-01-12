Man sought for defacing planter with anti-white statements outside Harlem residence

HARLEM, Manhattan – Police are looking for a man who was caught on video defacing a planter with anti-white statements outside a Harlem building.
It happened on December 28, at around 2:20 p.m.
The male with medium complexion was seen using a black marker to write racially charged messages on a planter outside a West 123rd Street residence, police said.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
40.808944 -73.952290