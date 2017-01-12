Man gets 13 years for attacking wife with meat cleaver on Chinatown sidewalk

CHINATOWN, Manhattan — A man who hacked his wife with a meat cleaver was sentenced to 13 years in prison Wednesday, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said.

Ming Guang Huang, 32, attacked his then-23-year-old-wife on a Chinatown sidewalk in February 2013, court documents show. She suffered deep gashes to her head, neck and body.

Huang and his wife argued on he morning of Feb. 24, 2013, court documents show. He dragged her out of her Canal Street work place and continued to argue with her on the street. The argument escalated and Huang pulled out a meat cleaver and slashed at her repeatedly. Two of the slash’s penetrated the victim’s skill and pierced her brain.

Two firefighters – James Trainor and Jose Ortiz – noticed what was going on and restrained Huang, court documents show. FDNY Engine 9, Ladder 6 is right across the street from the spot where Huang attacked his wife.

Huang pleaded guilty to assault on Dec. 14. He’s been sentenced to 13 years in state prison.