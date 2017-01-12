Man allegedly slashes 54-year-old man in Hell’s Kitchen following argument over woman

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — A 54-year-old man was slashed following an argument in Hell’s Kitchen on Thursday morning, police said.

The victim was arguing with another man, also 54, over a woman who was not with them at the time of the altercation, police officials said. The culprit allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked the victim around 10:45 a.m.

Police have the alleged culprit in custody, an NYPD spokeswoman said. They have not yet filed charges against him.

The victim was transported to New York-Presbyterian – Weill Cornell Medical Center for treatment to several slash wounds, police said. He is in stable condition.

Police have not yet released identifying information for the culprit or the victim.