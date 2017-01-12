Man allegedly slashes 54-year-old man in Hell’s Kitchen following argument over woman

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — A 54-year-old man was slashed following an argument in Hell’s Kitchen on Thursday morning, police said.
The victim was arguing with another man, also 54, over a woman who was not with them at the time of the altercation, police officials said. The culprit allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked the victim around 10:45 a.m.
Police have the alleged culprit in custody, an NYPD spokeswoman said. They have not yet filed charges against him.
The victim was transported to New York-Presbyterian – Weill Cornell Medical Center for treatment to several slash wounds, police said. He is in stable condition.
Police have not yet released identifying information for the culprit or the victim.
40.768590 -73.985226