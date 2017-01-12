LIRR customers can anticipate normal morning commute after broken rail is fixed

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 15: A Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train sits at the platform on July 15, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Currently there are no new negotiations scheduled between the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and unions representing Long Island Rail Road workers after talks broke off abruptly on July 14. Around 300,000 riders, commuters and tourists, rely on the railroad every day which travels between Long Island and New York City. With Long Island Rail Road union leaders threatening to strike as early as Sunday, July 20, with pay increases and health care contributions are some of the issues being debated. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK – LIRR customers can expect a normal Thursday morning commute after a broken rail was fixed.
The broken rail in one of the East River tunnels was completed for repairs early Thursday, MTA says.
There was widespread delays and cancellations at the height of Wednesday evening’s rush hour due to the broken rail, stranding passengers for long periods of time.