Christie request to dismiss ‘Bridgegate’ complaint denied by NJ judge

NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey judge ordered a new hearing against Gov. Chris Christie in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal and denied Christie’s attempt to dismiss the complaint.

Former Teaneck firefighter William Brennan filed the complaint. He accuses Christie of allowing lanes to remain closed to punish a mayor who didn’t endorse Christie’s 2013 reelection bid.

“Christie’s attorneys committed an epic, strategic blunder in trying to get this dismissed,” Brennan told PIX11 news.

Attorneys for Christie had argued the complaint should be dismissed for what they said was a lack of evidence and procedural violations.

Two of Christie’s former aides were convicted in federal court in November. The convictions of Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni will augment the case against Christie, Brennan told PIX11 News.

“The noose is tightening,” Brennan said.

Kelly and Baroni both testified that Christie lied when he said he didn’t know about the plot until well after it happened. Christie has repeatedly denied that he knew about the plan to close the lanes.

“He’s not going to be able to lie his way out of this,” Brennan said.

PIX11 has reached out to Christie’s attorney for comment.