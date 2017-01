Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A stay-at-home mom credits infant safety classes for helping her save her young daughter's life.

Jennifer Hull's quick response was all caught on a nanny cam.

One minute, her youngest child is playing just a few feet away... The next minute she comes running to her mother choking and turning blue.

This morning we are joined by Andrea Arnold, an instructor with Lifesaving Enterprises, which specializes in these infant safety classes!