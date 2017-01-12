Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani to advise Trump on cyber security

NEW YORK — Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani will serve as a cyber security adviser to the Trump administration, the President-elect’s transition team announced Thursday.

Giuliani was asked to fill the role because of his history of service in government and his 16 years of work in security; Giuliani is the chairman of global cyber security practice at Greenberg Traurig and the Chairman and CEO of Giuliani Partners, an international security consulting firm.

President-elect Donald Trump announced in December that Giuliani would not hold a cabinet position. Trump would, instead, “call upon him for advice.”

“Rudy Giuliani is an extraordinarily talented and patriotic American,” Trump said in a statement. “I will always be appreciative of his 24/7 dedication to our campaign after I won the primaries and for his extremely wise counsel.”

Giuliani will form a team along with corporate executives faced with hacking challenges, the Trump transition team said in a statement. The exact role of the team is not clear.

Giuliani also served as “Vice Chairman of the Presidential Transition Team.”