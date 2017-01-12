Cops seek man wanted in $15,000 robbery in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens – Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a $15,000 robbery in Queens.

NYPD said two men stole $15,000 in cash from a 23-year-old man in a residential building on Ash Avenue on November 22. They allegedly punched and struck him with an unknown object before running off with his bag, which contained the cash. One of the two culprits was arrested at the scene.

Authorities describe the man to be in his 20s or 30s, about 5 foot 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, back jeans, black sneakers, and a black baseball cap with a light colored patch.

Anyone with information is urged to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS, or Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA.

Written by Jaleesa Baulkman.