Bronx residents fight to get much-needed repairs at housing complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Bronx residents living in Roosevelt Gardens Housing Complex said its been a nightmare living there with vermin and unfixed problems plaguing their homes.

"The lobby's ceiling fell in, my floors are coming up, and there's mold everywhere," Melissa Vasquez, of the Bronx, said about the Roosevelt Gardens in the Grand Concourse section.

"The building is pretty much falling apart and no one is listening," Vasquez said.

PIX11 News was never allowed inside, but viewers sent pictures that showed the issues.

PIX11 News went to Roosevelt Gardens where workers were caught scrambling to clean up piles of garbage in the back courtyard.

"They are cleaning because you are here," Vasquez said.

PIX11 News reached out to Kraus Management.

A manager on the site said a lot of the problems started after a pipe burst Saturday and he promised that crews are working around the clock to make necessary repairs.

If you have a story email Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.