Armed man robs 1 cigarette after fight with customers at Bronx bodega

MOUNT HOPE, The Bronx – A man brandished his gun and robbed a Bronx bodega of a single cigarette after a fight with two customers inside, police said.

The NYPD says the individual walked in 267 East Tremont Ave. on January 3, at 8:15 p.m. when he got into an argument with two patrons in the store, which then spilled into a fight outside.

Surveillance video caught the man reentering the deli, showing off his black and silver firearm and demanding the store employee to give him a cigarette. The clerk complied and the gunman fled the location on foot.

No one was injured during the incident.

The man is described as approximately 20 years old, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt, black sneakers and black sweat pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).