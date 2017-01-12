Please enable Javascript to watch this video

5 Apps To Help You Stick To Your Resolutions:

To meet someone great in 2017 use Hinge

Hinge is the relationship app.

It’s newly redesigned to eliminate swiping games and help you find something real. Instead of “hot or not” swiping and racking up matches people engage with rich stories on your profile for more human conversations. It’s like Instagram profiles for dating.

There is a $7 monthly membership fee to make sure everyone is on the same page and not using Hinge for entertainment. Test the waters with a free 1 month trial.

To lead a happier life in 2017 use TalkSpace

Talkspace is a web and mobile app that connects people with therapists.

Talkspace was founded with a mission to make therapy more affordable and accessible for everyone. For $32/week, people can have 24/7 access to their therapist via Talkspace's Unlimited Messaging Therapy program (requires monthly subscription).

Talkspace has 500,000 users to date & 1,000 therapists in their network

To take control of your personal finances this year use Ellevest:

It’s the app that redefines investing for women. Ellevest helps women take control on their personal finances and prepare for the future. They factor in women’s risk preferences and longer lifespans into their plan.

To be more mindful turn to Headspace:

The app provides guided meditation and mindfulness training. It costs $12.95 a month, but you can try a 10 minute free program before subscribing.

Daily meditation has been shown to help people stress less, exercise more and even sleep better.

To get healthy try Asana Rebel:

It’s a fitness app inspired by yoga.

You’ll get new workouts every day that are suited for your fitness level and needs. They also offers a digital personal trainer to nudge you when needed.