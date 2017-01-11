Overnight fire at LI sanitation building partially shuts down Veterans Memorial Highway

ISLANDIA, N.Y. – Authorities have partially shut down a mile-long strip on Veterans Memorial Highway as firefighters fight a massive fire at a sanitation building on Long Island early Wednesday.

Suffolk County Fire Department received a call of a fire at Jet Sanitation Building at 228 Blydenburg Road around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, a fire department source said. The fire is nearby the Islandia Shopping Center.

There are no reports of injuries.

At least 16 different towns are responding are responding to the blaze, including Hauppauge Fire Department, according to sources.

Veterans Highway, or route 454, is closed between the Long Island Expressway and Sycamore Lane, according to PIX11’s Traffic Center.