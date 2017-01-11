Where was Sasha during Obama’s farewell speech? She had a good excuse for skipping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Where was Sasha Obama while her father delivered his farewell speech in Chicago Tuesday evening?

A senior administration official says Sasha missed President Barack Obama's address because she had an exam in the morning.

Sasha, 15, is a sophomore at Sidwell Friends, the prestigious D.C. private school.

On Tuesday night, Twitter users began speculating about the whereabouts of the president's younger daughter when the camera turned to first lady Michelle Obama and their older daughter, Malia. Sasha was not seen sitting with them.

The Internet began searching for Sasha, using the hashtag #whereissasha.

Among the tongue-in-cheek theories: Sasha was on an elite anti-terrorism mission or looking for President-elect Trump's tax returns.

The truth was, of course, a little more mundane.

On Twitter, people definitely noticed her absence:

Hey twitter, my mom has a question #WheresSasha ? pic.twitter.com/d43bNBU82e — Rick Montano (@rickolus) January 11, 2017

During Obama's farewell speech...all I kept thinking... was #WheresSasha?? — Tracy Inge 🐾🐎 (@tringe) January 11, 2017

#WheresSasha the people want to know we need answers — Abbie (@akapssss) January 11, 2017

And then there were the theories regarding her whereabouts:

"I had a thing." - Sasha #wheressasha — Tracey Nolan (@misstraceynolan) January 11, 2017

You know Michelle's the kinda mom who's like "GROUNDED MEANS GROUNDED" #WheresSasha — Devin Corrigan (@official_devinc) January 11, 2017

Approximately 18,000 people attended the president's farewell speech, according to White House estimates.