Group of males burglarize Bronx high school, run off with 50 MetroCards: NYPD

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx – Police are looking for a group of males who allegedly burglarized a Bronx high school and took off with dozens of MetroCards.

On November 11, cops say at least seven males entered Monroe High School by pulling up a metal gate at the rear of the building leading to the basement. They proceeded to take 50 MetroCards from inside the building and ran away, according to police.

Surveillance footage provided by the NYPD shows a pack of young males on the school’s premises.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).