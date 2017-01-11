Cops seek teen accused of exposing himself, sexually assaulting woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BRONX – Cops are looking for a teenager who exposed himself to a woman and then tried to rape her in the Bronx, according to authorities.

The attack happened as the 40-year-old victim was exiting a car on Southern Blvd. near Tiffany Street on December 13, police said. The male allegedly exposed himself and attempted to pull her pants down but she fought him off.

He ran away westbound on Southern Blvd. toward Longwood Ave.

The victim was not injured. The Bronx Special Victims Squad is investigating the matter.

The culprit is described by police as approximately 16 years old, about 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, with medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray bubble coat, a black hooded sweatshirt, black sneakers and a multi-colored backpack.

Surveillance footage shows the attacker on Southern Blvd. the same day as the attempted rape.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).