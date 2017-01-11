Cheap Broadway tickets, online shopping codes and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bad money habits can be a hard to break. In this PIX Financial Fix, we are teaching you how to spend money the right way. Bobbi Rebell , financial columnist and author of the book "How To Be A Financial Grownup," shares her tips

Broadway deals:

Be a seat filler

https://www.theaterclub.com/

https://www.theaterextras.com

http://www.play-by-play.com/

https://www.audienceextras.com

**Generally a $99 annual fee but that is less than one full price Broadway ticket. Then usually less than $5 per ticket.

Broadway Rush tickets and lotteries.

http://www.nytix.com/links/broadway/lotteryschedule.html

Can get tickets to some shows via a lottery for as little as $10! Even Hamilton!

Other discount websites to check out:

https://www.todaytix.com/shows/nyc

http://www.theatermania.com/

TKTS: If you go to Brooklyn or South Street Seaport you can get next-day matinee tickets at a discount. Avoid the tourists!

Sit solo: You can get great deals and better seats if you only need one seat

TDF.org: $34 annual membership, tickets never cost more than $47. Here’s the catch: you have to be a student, union member, teacher, civil servant, recent graduate or retiree.

Secret weapon: School auction websites like biddingforgood.com often have tickets for shows and events at below market price!

ONLINE SHOPPING

Use a plug-in app called Honey. It will search for the codes for you, install it and it will come up and apply it.

Ebates.com is another good one. Install it once and it will pop up and give you a rebate. Also consider

Retailmenot.com and coupon.com

When you shop online, if you put something in your cart, leave it and come back a bit later, you will often get a discount code sent to you! Retailers will already know you are interested in the product so they want to seal the deal. It’s easier to get a sale from you then to start over with someone else.