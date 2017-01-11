Sign up for PIX11 breaking news alerts with our app

Calendar features NYPD K-9s

The New York City Police Foundation is barking up the right tree!

For the first time ever, they are showing off their hard-working furry partners in a the 2017 NYPD calendar featuring canines!

The President and CEO of the Police Foundation, Susan Birnbaum, joins us and she brought along a couple of the calendar models with her.

The calendar costs $20. All proceeds go to the New York City Police Foundation. Buy it HERE.

List Names of Officers and K-9s you'll see in this video.

NYPD Officer Kevin Belavsky and K-9 Ellis
Det. Benny Colecchia K-9  Timoshenko
NYPD Officer Manuel Orellana K-9 Angel
Det. Lorraine Bowden and K-9 Maverick