Calendar features NYPD K-9s

The New York City Police Foundation is barking up the right tree!

For the first time ever, they are showing off their hard-working furry partners in a the 2017 NYPD calendar featuring canines!

The President and CEO of the Police Foundation, Susan Birnbaum, joins us and she brought along a couple of the calendar models with her.

The calendar costs $20. All proceeds go to the New York City Police Foundation. Buy it HERE.

List Names of Officers and K-9s you'll see in this video.

NYPD Officer Kevin Belavsky and K-9 Ellis

Det. Benny Colecchia K-9 Timoshenko

NYPD Officer Manuel Orellana K-9 Angel

Det. Lorraine Bowden and K-9 Maverick