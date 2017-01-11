Beautiful photos capture final moments of newborn who lived for 11 days

An Ohio couple struggling for years to get pregnant gave birth to twins last month — a boy and a girl.

But the baby boy was gravely ill and not expected to live.

They got to spend 11 days together as a family of four, and a photographer captured their short time together.

The photographs capture what look to be a healthy and baby boy, but pictures don’t always tell the whole story.

“He just had a bunch of abnormalities.The left side of his heart was not functioning to live properly.”

Lyndsay Brentlinger and her husband Matthew had their twins on Dec. 17 — a daughter Reagan and a son William.

But at the 23rd week of her pregnancy, doctor’s told her that William would be a still-born.

“With twins you have frequent ultrasounds, so when they looked again they said we just see something abnormal with the heart and sent me to maternal fetal medicine,” Lyndsay said. “Initially the maternal fetal medicine doctors said he won’t make it to birth.”

Instead their baby boy came home, and this family of four cherished more than a week together.

“He looked great, he was doing wonderful and he actually lasted 11 days, so we had 11 days with both of our babies,” Lyndsay recalls.

“I’d say they were the happiest 11 days of my life,” their father Matthew said.

Lindsey Brown, a professional photographer, heard about the family’s limited time together and squeezed in a last-minute newborn session.

“Pictures are just memories and i know how much people cherish them, so i was really glad i was able to do that for them,” Brown said.

The brief moment, when this family of three was a family of four, is now captured forever in photographs.

William passed away in his mother’s arms seven days after those photos were taken.

Lindsey Brown says she hopes to eventually donate more time to offer sessions for families going through similar situations.