All eastbound LIRR trains canceled, delayed amid broken rail in East River Tunnel

NEW YORK — The MTA has canceled 13 Long Island Rail Road trains at the height of the Wednesday evening commute as they work to fix a broken rail near one of Amtrak’s East River Tunnels.

Between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., all eastbound service from Penn Station is canceled, the MTA posted to their website.

Amtrak crews are on the scene working to repair the rail. They do not expect it will be fixed by the start of the afternoon rush hour.

New York City Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the E train at Jamaica (Sutphin Blvd- Archer Ave) Kew Gardens (Union Turnpike) and Forest Hills ( 71st Ave) stops.

Tickets will also be cross-honored at Woodside on the No. 7 train at Woodside-61st Street.

Westbound trains heading for Penn Station are being terminated at Jamaica. Customers can transfer to the E train for service to Penn Station. Tickets will be cross-honored at Jamaica.

Customers can also ride the LIRR to Atlantic Terminal and connect to the Nos. 2 and 3 lines. Tickets will be honored at Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center.

For a list of the impacted trains, visit the LIRR website.