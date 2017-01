× 88-year-old man fatally struck by vehicle in Sheepshead Bay

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn – An 88-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn Tuesday night, police said.

The crash happened in the vicinity of Avenue X and Ocean Parkway around 9:40 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle remained on scene. No word if the driver faces any charges as of yet.

The collision is under investigation.