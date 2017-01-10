× Where is Derrick Rose? Star guard goes missing before Knicks game versus Pelicans

NEW YORK — Where in the world is Derrick Rose?

The Knicks starting point guard was no where to be seen for the 110-96 loss versus the New Orleans Pelicans Monday night, and the organization’s apparent lack of answers on their star employee’s whereabouts made the situation even more perplexing.

Following their eighth loss in the last nine games, head coach Jeff Hornacek addressed media and offered little information Rose.

“Right now we don’t really have enough information to give you anything,” said Hornacek, who was given no indication before the game his Rose would be unavailable. “So it will have to wait.”

Joakim Noah, the team’s center and good friend of Rose’s, spoke to him following the game and learned he’s “OK.”

“I don’t really want to talk about it because I don’t know what the situation is,” Noah said. “I’m just happy everything is OK with him. It’s a relief for everyone.”

Brandon Jennings, who started in place of Rose, said teammates didn’t know “anything” about his situation.

The NBA’s 2011 MVP and three-time all-star was present during Monday morning practice with the players but the Knicks tweeted Rose was “not with the team” prior to tipoff.

He apparently flew to Chicago prior to the game, according to multiple reports.

Sources told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Rose had left without permission but had subsequently been in touch with team officials. She says he told the team it was a “family situation.”

Rose has played in 33 of 38 games during his first season with the Knicks, averaging 17.3 points. He will be a free agent at the end of the 2016-2017 season and has previously said he wants to stay in New York.