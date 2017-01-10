Trio killed when stolen car crashed into Long Island pond are ID’d

ALBERTSON, N.Y. — Authorities have identified the three people who were killed when a stolen car they were in crashed into a pond on Long Island.

New York State Police say 46-year-old Adolph Ford, of Roosevelt, 51-year-old Donald Farr, of Westbury, and 29-year-old Joan Sanjuan, of Central Islip, were pronounced dead at a hospital.

The crash happened at about 6 p.m. Sunday in the Nassau (NAS’-saw) County hamlet of Albertson.

State police say a trooper had spotted a stolen Honda using a license plate reader and followed it without turning on the patrol car’s lights or siren.

Police say the Honda noticed the patrol car and began speeding up before it crashed through a fence and overturned into a 10-foot deep pond.

Rescue efforts by the trooper and local emergency units were unsuccessful.

