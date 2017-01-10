Slayings of 4 in NY apartment remains unsolved a year later

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A year after four people were found slain inside a burning Rochester apartment, no one has been charged with the crime.

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the killings of two men and two women whose bodies were found inside a Leighton Avenue apartment. Police say the apartment in the two-family home was set on fire in attempt to cover up the slayings.

The victims were later identified as 28-year-old Michael Royal, 29-year-old Jennifer Leasure, 45-year-old Michael Adams and 22-year-old Lachelle Powell. All were from Rochester.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives is offering a reward up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest in relation to the case but so far no one has been charged.

A vigil in memory of the victims is scheduled to start at 6p.m. Tuesday.