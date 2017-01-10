Recall issued on chicken tenders sold in NY, NJ

NEW YORK — The USDA issued a recall Monday on Schreiber Processing Corp. chicken sold in New York and New Jersey.

About 2,300 pounds of chicken products produced by the company may be contaminated with plastic and misbranded.

The breaded chicken products were produced on Dec. 8 and sold on Dec. 9. Customers are advised that 10 lb. boxes of Meal Mart Battered & Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders bearing item code 03-CTB and production code 0246 are subject to the recall. Products with the establishment number P-787 inside the USDA mark of inspection are also subject to the recall.

Meal Mart Battered & Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders are sold in New York, New Jersey and Washington.

The USDA issued the recall after receiving a consumer complaint. There have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness from the consumption of the chicken.

Customers are being advised not to eat the recalled chicken products.