Police offer $10k for information leading to arrest in death of Bronx mom

WEST FARMS, The Bronx — Police are offering $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the Friday fatal shooting of a Bronx mom.

Cindy Diaz, 48, was fatally shot in her torso and arm on Boston Road in West Farms around 5:40 p.m. Diaz was just blocks from her apartment. She was on her way home with dinner from McDonald’s for her four young boys at the time.

Diaz died at St. Barnabas Hospital.

A man also received a gunshot wound to the arm in the same incident, police said. He was treated at Jacobi Medical Center.

Police have released surveillance video of the person they believe is responsible for the shooting. The NYPD has asked for help identifying the culprit.

The reward includes $2,500 from Crime Stoppers and an additional $7,500 from the NYPD upon arrest and conviction, police officials said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).