CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Plumbers made a horrifying discovery Tuesday when they arrived at a Brooklyn home to investigate a clogged pipe.

Police sources say the plumbers pulled out a fetus from the pipe at the multi-family house on East 83rd Street in Canarsie.

Residents say they noticed the pipe was clogged and called a plumber who made the discovery.

No additional details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.