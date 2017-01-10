Pennsylvania mom accused in adopted daughter’s rape, dismemberment was a child welfare worker

PENNSYLVANIA — A mother accused of participating in a “rape-murder fantasy,” in which prosecutors say she aided her boyfriend in her adopted daughter’s rape, killing and dismemberment, was once an adoption supervisor for a children’s welfare agency, according to reports on Monday.

Sara Packer , 41, and Jacob Sullivan, 44, were arrested and charged Sunday in the death of 14-year-old Grace Packer, following a monthslong search for the missing teen, who prosecutors say was raped, killed and dismembered as part of a “rape-murder fantasy” plotted since 2015.

Years before the killing, Sara Packer worked as a supervisor for the Northampton County Children, Youth and Families Division for adoptions, Allentown’s The Morning Call newspaper reports. Officials say she worked for the county from 2003 to 2010.

The news comes as Grace Packer’s biological mother told WFMZ-TV she was very angry over her daughter’s death, and had trusted the system to give her a “wonderful home.”

Rose Hunsicker gave Grace Packer up for adoption in 2004, and hadn’t spoken to her since, but says she always imagined her daughter was in a good home with a wonderful family. Now she hopes justice will be served.

Grace Packer was reported missing in July 2016, and her remains were found three months later, on Oct. 31, KDVR reports.

The teen was killed as part of a “rape-murder fantasy” the couple had been plotting since late 2015, according to prosecutors.

Sullivan is accused of beating the girl by hitting her in the face several times, and raping her as her adoptive mother watched, prosecutors say.

Sara Packer then allegedly gave her daughter a large amount of Tylenol PM and other drugs to sedate her as they bound and gagged her, and “left her to die in the hot attic,” the district attorney’s office stated.

The couple then allegedly went out, and upon return, found the girl still alive. That’s when the DA said they strangled and suffocated her, then stored her body with cat litter in an attempt to mask the smell.

Three months later, they dismembered Grace Packer’s body and left her in a park in north central Pennsylvania, the DA said.

Her body was found on Halloween.

Sara Parker has been arraigned on charges of homicide, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, possessing instruments of crime, endangering the welfare of a child, abuse of corpse, simple assault, tampering with physical evidence, and conspiracy to commit rape and each of the other crimes, the DA said.

Sullivan was arraigned on charges of homicide, rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful restraint, kidnapping, possessing instruments of crime, endangering the welfare of a child, abuse of corpse, simple assault, tampering with physical evidence, and corresponding conspiracy charges, according to the DA.

Neither have entered pleas, but Sullivan says what he did “was wrong.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.