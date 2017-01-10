× Man being questioned in Brooklyn hit-and-run death of 85-year-old man

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn – Police say they’re questioning a man in connection with the hit-and-run death of an 85-year-old man in Williamsburg.

Rafael Nieves, 85, was crossing Grand Street when a truck hit him around 1 p.m. Monday, police said. The vehicle sped away west of Grand Street following the collision. Nieves was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad identified the vehicle as a Kenworth dump truck through cameras and located a driver in Jersey City from vehicle registration information, police said. The person of interest is 45 years old, but no charges have been filed as of early Monday.

Authorities say RTL Industries, a freight shipping and trucking company, is the owner of the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo contributed to this report.