× New York remembers Detective Steven McDonald

NEW YORK — Detective Steven McDonald died Tuesday, but his legacy lives on as an inspiration to others.

McDonald was paralyzed while on the job 30 years ago. He was hospitalized Friday after he suffered a major heart attack.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill called McDonald a “source of inspiration & incredible hope to people the world over.”

Det. McDonald, 59, who loved cops/community/life & @NYRangers, has passed. Source of inspiration & incredible hope to people the world over. pic.twitter.com/GT73wIhJ3y — Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) January 10, 2017

McDonald was a huge fan of the New York Rangers. The team established the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award in 1987 to honor the player each year who goes above and beyond the call of duty, both on and off the ice. The Rangers called McDonald their friend and hero.

Rest In Peace Steven McDonald. Our friend. Our hero. Above and beyond. pic.twitter.com/6xOHSGnlyO — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 10, 2017

Public Advocate Tish James remembered McDonald’s dedication to New York.

Steven McDonald dedicated his life to protecting our city & he was an inspiration to us all. My thoughts & prayers are with his family — Tish James (@TishJames) January 10, 2017

The Sergeants Benevolent Association said McDonald had been a role model for 30 years.

“He turned a horrific situation into his life’s mission and even forgave the person who shot him many years ago,” SBA wrote on Facebook.

McDonald was the most courageous and forgiving man Patrick Lynch, the president of the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, had ever known.

“Despite the tremendous pain in his life, both physical and emotional, his concern for his fellow police officers and for the people of New York City never wavered,” Lynch said. “Since that fateful day in 1986, Steven dedicated his life to fighting hate and encouraging forgiveness through his actions. He was a powerful force for all that is good and is an inspiration to all of us.”

“There are no words,” said former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik.

There are no words. New York City Police Detective Steven McDonald, EOW: January 10, 2017. Shot in the line of duty July 12, 1986. #RIP pic.twitter.com/11RTqMexb7 — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) January 10, 2017