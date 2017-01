WAYNE, N.J. — An 80-year-old man fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself Monday afternoon, the Passaic County Prosecutor said.

Daniel Martone killed his wife, 81-year-old Barbara Martone, around 3:30 p.m. in the couple’s Dwyer Street home.

It is not clear what caused Martone to shoot his wife and then himself. Authorities will release more information as it becomes available.