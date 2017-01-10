JetBlue winter sale offering flights out of JFK as low as $49

NEW YORK — If several days of freezing temperatures aren’t getting tri-state residents dreaming of warmer weather and beach vacations, we don’t know what will.

Luckily, if this sounds like you, JetBlue may be able to help.

The airline’s “Big Winter Sale” began Tuesday, offering one-way flights as low as $34 — and as low as $49 out of John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The catch — isn’t there always a catch? — is that trips must be booked by the end of Wednesday, and only include travel dates between Jan. 18 and March 8.

That means love birds looking to get away for Valentine’s Day are in the clear — although they’ll have to make a quick return, as blackout dates include Feb. 17th through the 26th.

The cheapest and priciest one-way flights leaving JFK include:

$49 to Boston, Savannah, Ga. and Charleston, S.C.

$54 to Raleigh-Durham, N.C. and Washington, D.C.

$59 to Bermuda

$194 to Burbank or Long Beach, Calif., and Puerto Plata Dominican Republic

$199 to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

$204 to Santiago, Dominican Republic

Out of LaGuardia Airport:

$44 to Boston

$69 to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

$79 to Orlando and West Palm Beach, Fla.

Newark Liberty International Airport:

$44 to Boston

$99 to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

$209 to Santiago, Dominican Republic