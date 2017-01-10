Donald Trump goes on defense amid report of FBI investigating Russian ties

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump is firing back at a report that the FBI is investigating ties between Russia and his presidential campaign.

Trump took to social media Tuesday night denouncing an ABC News report that the FBI was investigating the allegations.

FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Classified documents were presented to President-elect Trump and President Barack Obama last week including allegations that Russian operatives have compromising personal and financial information about Trump.

Citing policy, FBI Director James Comey has told Senate lawmakers he won’t say if the bureau is investigating the allegations.

Comey testified Tuesday in a hearing looking into what intelligence agencies say was Russian election hacking.

ABC News cites an FBI official saying the allegations were “too explosive and salacious” to not be investigated.