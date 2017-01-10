Brooklyn man sentenced to 115 years for raping 82-year-old woman in her Brighton Beach home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn -- A Brooklyn man has been sentenced to 115 years in prison for attacking and raping an 82-year-woman in her Brighton Beach home in the summer of 2015, acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced.

Asa Robert, 20, was sentenced to prison Tuesday, by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Vincent Del Giudice.

He was convicted of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree assault, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree criminal trespass, following a jury trial in November 2016.

The attack happened around 2 p.m. on July 13, 2015.

According to trial testimony, Robert entered the woman's apartment on Brighton 11th Street while she was taking out the garbage. A short time later, the woman went to bed when she was startled by a noise and found the man hiding in her bedroom.

The woman yelled for him to leave, when he grabbed her by the neck, forced her onto the bed and held a knife to her face. He then punched her in the chest and demanded money while tying her hands behind her back, ransacking the bedroom.

The man then dragged her into the kitchen, assaulted her then took the woman back to her bedroom where he raped and sodomized her, according to trial testimony.

Robert then instructed the victim not to call the police, then fled the home with a bag containing the the woman's personal items.

The woman called family members, who called 911. She was transported to Kings County Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Robert led the police on a four-day chase through various homes in Brooklyn until he was arrested on July 17, 2015 after being found hiding in the kitchen of a private home.

“The defendant’s crimes in this case are almost unspeakable. I commend the victim for testifying and making sure that this defendant was held accountable for this horrific assault. Today’s sentence reflects the depravity of his conduct as proven at trial and is necessary to protect the public from a clearly dangerous individual," acting District Attorney Gonzalez said.