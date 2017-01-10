Bicyclist dies after being hit, run over by delivery truck

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — Police in New York City say a 69-year-old bicyclist was killed when he was clipped by a delivery truck while out for a ride in Brooklyn’s Sheepshead Bay section.

The NYPD’s highway collision investigation squad found that Iosif Plazinskiy of Brooklyn was attempting to overtake the box truck when it turned right and collided with him just before 5 p.m. Monday.

Plazinskiy was knocked off his bike and then was run over by the truck’s rear tires. Police say there was no designated bicycle lane in the area where the accident occurred.

The 50-year-old delivery driver remained at the scene as Plazinskiy was rushed to Coney Island Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An 85-year-old man was also fatally struck by a truck in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn on Monday, police said. Rafael A. Nieves died at Bellevue Hospital. Police questioned the driver in the hit-and-run.

PIX11’s Aliza Chasan contributed to this report.