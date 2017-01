× 3-month-old baby stops breathing, rushed to Bronx hospital

WEST FARMS, the Bronx — A 3-month-old baby stopped breathing in the Bronx and was rushed to a hospital Tuesday, according to police sources.

Initial reports were of a baby suffering cardiac arrest near Honeywell Avenue and East 181st Street, officials said around 10:30 a.m.

The infant was not breathing and rushed to a hospital.

Her condition is not yet known.