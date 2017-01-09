Windows of nearly 30 businesses shattered in Bronx marble-throwing spree

THE BRONX — An unknown number of vandals drove through several Bronx neighborhoods Sunday night smashing business windows at nearly 30 locations, police said.

Windows were shattered in Schuylerville, Parkchester, Foxhurst, Mott Haven and Fordham Heights, police said. An unknown number of people in a white 4-door sedan with dark, tinted windows began throwing marbles at the Bronx businesses around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night. They continues driving around targeting windows until around 8:40 p.m.

Most of the locations hit were businesses, police said. Windows were broken at an Applebee’s, a Target, a diner, two Dunkin Donuts locations, an Auto Zone, several grocery stores, McDonald’s, several other restaurants, a Foot Locker, a Modell’s and a bank, along with the windows of several other businesses. The people in the car also smashed the windows of an MTA bus and a parked par.

Twenty-eight locations had windows broken, police said. No one was injured during the marble-throwing spree.

