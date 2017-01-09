Watch: Deer becomes trapped on frozen Connecticut river; wildlife experts on scene

SIMSBURY, Conn. — A deer is stuck on a frozen Connecticut river, and wildlife experts are on scene trying to determine how to help the trapped animal, PIX11 sister station FOX61 reports Monday.

The deer was most likely chased by coyotes onto Farmington River in Simsbury, the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection tells the station.

The deer is near the bank of the river, and those monitoring it hope the deer is able to get itself off the ice, a Simsbury Animal Control officer told the station.

Although the animal has remained mostly still, it has leapt in an apparent attempt to free itself, video of the scene shows.

A wildlife expert plans to place sand on the ice in hopes of helping the deer gain footing, the station reports.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.