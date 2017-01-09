Tenafly Jewish center evacuated for bomb threat

TENAFLY, N.J. — A Jewish center in Tenafly was evacuated Monday after a bomb threat was called in, the center said.
Everyone in the Kaplen JCC on the Palisades was safely evacuated to a Greek church next door, the JCC said on Facebook.
The facility has a preschool, senior center, adult daycare facility for people with disabilities and gym.
Bomb threats were also reported Monday at Jewish centers in Delaware, Florida and Tennessee.
40.925377 -73.962915