PIX11, Bottomless Closet help mom of 6 dress to impress for job interview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX, N.Y. — Melissa Marinaccio has six children, six grandchildren and an upcoming job interview.

Marinaccio always takes care of everybody else and puts herself last, especially when it comes to buying new clothes.

"I'm wearing my brother's jacket right now," said Marinaccio.

Marinaccio, 38, fell on hard times, was on welfare and has struggled for eight months to find a job.

"I've worked all of my life. I have taken care of my parents my kids. Now, I need a job," said Marinaccio.

She finally got a job interview next Tuesday at Hostos Community College as a receptionist.

She's getting a little help and hope from non-profit organization Bottomless Closet.

Bottomless Closet helps thousands of women get outfits for job interviews.

"There are a lot of obstacles to women going into the workforce that are not obvious. You need a job interview but you also need clothing for that interview," said Melissa Norden, the Executive Director of Bottomless Closet.

Bottomless Closet has a shortage of winter coats, especially in plus sizes.

They also need suits, coats, gloves, scarfs, even tights.

For more information where you can donate new or gently worn clothes, visit the Bottomless Closet website.

Thanks to Macy's, Melissa will have a new coat for her interview Tuesday.

If you have a story email Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.