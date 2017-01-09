Miss it on PIX? Check out the premiere of ‘Wonderama’ NOW
Paris police: 16 arrested over Kardashian West jewelry heist

(From L) Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner attend the Off-white 2017 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show, on September 29, 2016 in Paris. / AFP / ALAIN JOCARD (Photo credit should read ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images)

PARIS — Police in Paris say 16 people have been arrested in connection with the October theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West.

Police say robbers forced their way into a private Paris residence where Kardashian West was staying, tied her up and locked her in a bathroom before making off with her jewelry.

The reality TV star was in Paris attending fashion week shows. At the time a spokeswoman for Kardashian West said she was badly shaken but physically unharmed.

The robbery raised new concerns about security in the French capital after a string of deadly extremist attacks.