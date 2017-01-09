Non-passenger LIRR train strikes vehicle in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. — Long Island Rail Road service on the Ronkonkoma line is suspended in both directions Monday night after a non-passenger train struck a car in Brentwood.

The unauthorized vehicle was hit by a train west of the Brentwood station.

The LIRR has suspended service in both directions between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma. Several trains are being held at train stations while police investigate.

It was not immediately clear if there are any injuries.

Commuters are urged to use alternate branches for service east of Farmingdale.

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.