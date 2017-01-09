Man slashes mother, two boys while attempting to barge into Brooklyn apartment: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A mother and her two sons were slashed over the weekend while trying to fend off a stranger trying to barge his way into their Brooklyn home, police said Monday.

The mother, 38, was cleaning her apartment and sweeping the hallway with the door open when an unknown man came down the building’s stairs and attempted to push his way into the unit, according to police, who said the incident took in the area of East 98th Street and Kings Highway Sunday around 4 p.m.

The woman’s sons, ages 11 and 13, heard a struggle and came to help keep the man out, police said.

That’s when police say the man slashed all three — cutting the mother’s head and the boys’ hands.

All were transported to the hospital, and listed in fair condition.

The man sought is described as being 18 to 25 years old, standing 5 feel 5 inches tall, with dreadlocks and a face tattoo. He was wearing a black bubble coat at the time.