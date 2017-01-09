Indian Point to close by 2021, plant operator Entergy says

BUCHANAN, N.Y. — The Indian Point nuclear plant in Westchester County will close by 2021, the company said in a statement Monday morning.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said on Friday “no agreement” had been reached to close the plant, but Entergey said sustained low power prices have led to a decision to shutter the units at Indian Point.

The two operational units at Indian Point are a key source of energy for the New York area. They power about 2 million homes along with businesses and municipal systems.

Despite this, Gov. Cuomo has repeatedly called for Indian Point’s shutdown. The facility, he’s said, poses a threat to New Yorkers and to the Hudson River.

“Indian Point is antiquated and does not belong on the Hudson River in close proximity to New York City, where it poses a threat not only to the coastal resources and uses of the river, but to millions of New Yorkers living and working in the surrounding community,” Gov. Cuomo said in November.

This story is a developing. Check back for new information.